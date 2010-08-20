Joe Satriani To Release New Album

The cover of Satch's forthcoming Black Swans and Wormhole Wizards

Joe Satriani’s 14th studio album, Black Swans and Wormhole Wizards, produced and recorded by Mike Fraser (AC/DC, Metallica) and Satriani, has recently been completed and is set for release on October 5, 2010 through Epic Records. Joe is joined once again by veteran Satriani bandmate Jeff Campitelli on drums and newcomers, keyboardist Mike Keneally (Frank Zappa, Steve Vai) and bassist Allen Whitman (Mermen). Satriani’s classic sound is accompanied by a surprisingly rich texture of new material as well.

Satriani’s world tour promoting Black Swans will begin this fall, kicking off on October 16 in Dublin, Ireland with the North American dates starting on December 1 in Atlanta, hitting cities such as Chicago, New York, Boston and more (a second January 2011 leg TBA).

As a special bonus, U.S. residents can pre-order Black Swans and Wormhole Wizards exclusively through Joe Satriani's website and receive an autographed copy of the CD, a download of the new single "Light Years Away" and a special code allowing access to tickets for Joe Satriani's North American tour dates before they go on sale to the public (not all North American tour dates apply to this promotion). The ticket pre-sale is powered by Ticketmaster.com. You can visit http://www.sonymusicdigital.com/joe-satriani for more details on how to pre-order.

Black Swans and Wormhole Wizards track listing:

01. Premonition

02. Dream Song

03. Pyrrhic Victoria

04. Light Years Away

05. Solitude

06. Littleworth Jane

07. The Golden Room

08. Two Sides To Every Story

09. Wormhole Wizards

10. Wind in the Trees

11. God is Crying

Tour Dates (First Leg):

December 1 - Center Stage - Atlanta, GA

December 2 - Pompano Beach Amphitheatre - Pompano Beach, FL

December 3 - House of Blues - Lake Buena Vista, FL

December 4 - Ruth Eckerd Hall - Clearwater, FL

December 6 - The Palace Theatre - Greensburg, PA

December 7 - Aronoff Center for the Arts - Cincinnati, OH

December 8 - Massey Hall - Toronto, Ontario

December 9 - House of Blues - Boston, MA

December 10 - Tower Theatre - Upper Darby, PA

December 12 - Metropolis - Montreal, Quebec

December 13 - Nokia Theatre - New York, NY

December 14 - Nokia Theatre - New York, NY

December 15 - The Music Center @ Strathmore - North Bethesda, MD

December 16 - Fillmore Detroit - Detroit, MI

December 17 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH

December 19 - Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL

December 20 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO

December 21 - Historic Paramount Theatre - Denver, CO