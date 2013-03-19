Joe Satriani Releases Details, Artwork for New Album, 'Unstoppable Momentum'

Joe Satriani has confirmed the release of his 14th studio album, Unstoppable Momentum, on May 7 through Epic Records.

The album was recorded at Skywalker Sound in the Bay Area and produced by Satriani and Mike Fraser (AC/DC). It features Vinnie Colauita (Sting, Jeff Beck) on drums, Chris Chaney (Janes Addiction) on bass and on keyboards and Mike Keneally (Dethklok).

The albums' 11 songs (Check out the track listing below) are “heading in different directions and touching on a variety of musical influences,” Satriani said. “The idea was to crank up the energy level of the sessions and allow for more individual expression of the material from each player. The chemistry with Mike, Chris and Vinnie was fantastic and we blazed through all of the tracks with everyone laying down amazing performances.”

After returning from the South American G3 Tour last October, Satriani got down to writing new music over the next two months. As he recalls, “A very prolific and cathartic two months followed resulting in a bundle of new music I was very excited to get recorded!”

Track listing for Unstoppable Momentum: