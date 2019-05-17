Joe Satriani Shares "So Used Up" Video From His First Band, Squares

Joe Satriani has shared a new video for the song “So Used Up,” from his first, pre-fame band, Squares. You can check out the clip, directed by Joe’s son, ZZ Satriani, above.

Said Satriani, “So ‘Used Up" is one of the more unusual and progressive Squares songs, with lyrics that are a bit darker than our usual upbeat message. I still find the guitar arrangement unique and intriguing, and it’s one of my favorites to play.”

“So Used Up” comes off the compilation album Squares—Best of the Early 80's Demos, a collection of previously unreleased songs by the band.

“We were part Van Halen and part Everly Brothers," Satriani said. "A mix of heavy metal, rock 'n' roll, punk and new wave. We were hard to pin down and categorize, which is most likely why we never ‘made it’!”

The demos were recorded and mixed by the band's then-sound engineer John Cuniberti. The recordings have now been restored, digitized and remixed by Cuniberti.

“They sound better than ever," Satriani said. "John was careful to preserve the band's original intent with regards to song arrangements, sound and vibe, and in some cases, extremely creative mix ideas.”

Squares featured Andy Milton, who passed away in 1999, on bass and vocals, Jeff Campitelli on drums and Satriani on guitar.