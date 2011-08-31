John 5 Covers Michael Jackson's "Beat It"

While there's still no official release date for John 5's upcoming solo album, God Told Me To, the guitarist has just release a single from the album: an instrumental cover of Michael Jackson's "Beat It." You can download/preview the track here.

Aside from the Michael Jackson cover, the Rob Zombie guitarist has expressed excitement over new, acoustic elements to be found on the new album, telling Kerrang!:

"I'm really excited about this record 'cause of the acoustic stuff, 'cause I've never done that before. And it's gonne be awesome. I'm so excited for this to come out. I think I'm gonna put a [making-of] DVD out with it. People always like to see how I do things and stuff."

God Told Me To will be John 5's sixth studio album, and follow-up to last year's The Art of Malice.