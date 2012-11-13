John Fogerty to Publish Memoir in 2014

Little, Brown and Company has announced it has acquired John Fogerty’s memoir for publication in 2014.

Fogerty, a former member of Creedence Clearwater Revival, will write about the pressures of fame, his relationships with his bandmates — including his brother, Tom — and his long, costly battle for creative freedom from his label, a battle that made it to the Supreme Court.

“I want to tell the story of how I fought — hard — to maintain my artistic integrity in the face of opposing forces,” Fogerty said in a press release. Forgerty also will discuss what's next, including his forthcoming album Wrote a Song for Everyone, due in 2013, and upcoming collaborations with Foo Fighters, My Morning Jacket, Keith Urban, Brad Paisley, Kid Rock and Dawes.

“The kid from El Cerrito wanted to be the best musician in the world, my promise to myself," Fogerty said. "I accomplished that goal against all odds, only to have it fall apart on top of me. The songs and the music stopped; you didn’t hear from John Fogerty for years. All of this took its toll on me. I couldn’t write a song, sing a song. And it was so hard on me, all of the lawsuits and betrayals. I was personally fading away. My story will share the ups and downs and how it all affected me. The road back was a bumpy one, and I knew that it would take years to come out of it, but I did. Happily, I did, with my dear wife, Julie, by my side.

“I have come to a place where I can look back and reflect on those stories and share what really happened. I am the guy who lived it, and you will hear me tell the story for the first time.”

Little, Brown also acquired rights for an audiobook, which will be read by Fogerty and published simultaneously by Hachette Audio.