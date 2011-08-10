John Frusciante Being Stalked by Female Fan?

While a lot of fans miss ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante, one may have taken it a little too far. According to RollingStone.com, Frusciante has filed a request for a protective order against a female fan who has aggressively pursued the guitarist about making a film about his life.

Apparently, a 32-year-old woman named August Elizabeth Thomas has allegedly become increasingly more invasive in her attempts to get Frusciante to approve her screenplay for a biopic on him. While the behavior began with "overly emotional" letters and emails, it soon escalated to the woman appearing at several concerts to confront Frusciante.

The final straw came when Thomas appeared at the guitarist's house on more than one occasion. Frusciante has since filed a request for protection, calling the woman "unstable" and saying she "could snap at any moment."

The two are scheduled to appear in court later this month.

