John Lennon's "Abbey Road" Suit To Be Auctioned



The suit John Lennon wore on the cover of Abbey Road.

The iconic two piece suit John Lennon wore the morning the cover shot for the 1969 Abbey Road LP was taken has recently come on the market, along with the blazer Lennon wore in the 1971 documentary for "Imagine," and a Chrysler station wagon from the NYC Lennon-Ono household. These historic items will be selling at Braswell Auction Galleries' 26th annual New Year's Day sale alongside many rare items from other notable estates.

The one-of-a-kind Ted Lapidus suit and blazer were previously sold by Julien's Auction in 2005 for $120,000 to collector Anthony Puglisese. His collection was sold in 2008 at Gurnsey's auction and the current owner is divesting of his very large collection a few special pieces at a time. Braswell's owner Gary Braswell says, "Having property from [the] John Lennon estate is a very special event. It's exciting to be a part of it. The interest in the white suit, the 'Imagine' jacket and the car transcend any kind of traditional category. We're looking forward to collectors from all over the spectrum to participate."

Visit www.braswellgalleries.com for additional information.