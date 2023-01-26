John Mayer announces North American acoustic solo tour

John Mayer has announced a tour of North America for later this year, but there’s a twist: he’ll be doing the whole thing unaccompanied with his acoustic guitar.

After teasing a surprise announcement on social media earlier this week, Mayer ended speculation by confirming he will be embarking on an acoustic solo tour of the US, which is set to commence in March.

In a statement posted to his social media, Mayer said the idea of an acoustic solo tour had been brewing for a while, and reflected that it was just a matter of time before he returned to his roots with “only a guitar and a microphone”.

“I began my career on stage with only a guitar and a microphone,” Mayer wrote. “A lot has changed since then, but I knew one day I’d feel it in my heart to do an entire run of shows on my own again, just like those early days. It took a couple of decades, but I feel it now.”

Mayer also went on to say his solo tour will see him play predominantly acoustic guitar, with some electric guitar and piano, and that he will take the opportunity to road-test “songs you haven’t heard yet”.

The 19-date tour will kick off on March 11 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and will conclude at the Kia Forum in LA, California, on April 14. Between those dates, Mayer will visit New York’s Madison Square Garden, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, Chicago’s United Center and other notable venues.

Notably, Mayer’s solo stint around the country will finish just days before he’s set to head out with Dead & Company in the middle of May for the supergroup’s last-ever tour.

As for solo touring, it will be the first time Mayer hits the road in support of his own music since the Sob Rock tour last year, which was launched following the release of his album of the same name.

Since it’s an acoustic tour, it’s highly unlikely we’ll see Mayer play his new Jerry Garcia Wolf replica guitar, which was created by Bill Asher of Asher Guitars using Doug Irwin’s original design blueprints and notes.

For more information about the upcoming tour, head over to John Mayer’s website (opens in new tab).