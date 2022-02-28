See John Mayer play Cory Wong’s signature Strat on funk tune Still Feel Like Your Man

Footage has emerged of John Mayer playing Cory Wong’s signature Fender Strat in a recent live performance of the song Still Feel Like Your Man.

Mayer gave a tip of the cap to Wong’s genre of choice by using the Strat on the funk-tinged track during his February 18 show at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center.

It’s not the first time he’s wielded Wong’s signature, though. Mayer previously sampled the funk supremo’s model – based on a Sapphire Blue Highway One Stratocaster – back in December.

At that time, footage appeared of the two guitarists trading signature models – and signature licks – in the studio, with Mayer running through parts of Gravity and Slow Dancing in a Burning Room on Wong’s Fender.

Otherwise, Mayer has heavily favored a Roxy Pink take on his PRS Silver Sky signature of late. That instrument was at the heart of the sessions for his 2021 album, Sob Rock, and its subsequent tour. The Silver Sky even appeared on the record’s cover.

The song Still Feel Like Your Man, meanwhile, has its own place in the hearts of Mayer gear geeks. It first featured on 2017 record The Search For Everything (or The Search for Everything: Wave Two EP, if you want to be highly specific). At that time, Mayer caused a stir when he called on another pink guitar, in the form of a Jackson Custom Shop 30th Anniversary Soloist, which he used for live performances of the track.

Unfortunately, since his Philadelphia performance, Mayer has tested positive for Covid-19 (for the second time in two months) leading him to push back his remaining Sob Rock shows to May.