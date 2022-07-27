John Mayer recruits Bob Weir and Dave Chappelle for three Yellowstone Flood Relief benefit concerts

John Mayer has announced three Rise for the River relief concerts, which will raise funds for the Park Country Community Foundation to support those who have been impacted by the Yellowstone River flood that occurred in June.

For the concerts, which will take place across August, the electric guitar hero has tapped Grateful Dead guitarist and his Dead & Company bandmate Bob Weir, as well as comedian Dave Chappelle.

The first show on August 8 will see Mayer and Weir share the stage, while the second date on August 14 will have Mayer line up alongside Chappelle. The final show, scheduled for August 21, will be a headlining solo concert for the Sob Rock star.

Rise for the River has been organized in response to the evacuation of the Yellowstone National Park in June, which occurred after heavy rainfall and melting snow lead to catastrophic flooding and mud slides. Roads, bridges and homes were destroyed at the time.

A post shared by John Mayer 💎 (@johnmayer) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

On Instagram, Mayer wrote, “Announcing Rise For The River, three great-big-very-small-shows in Livingston, MT to support a county greatly impacted by flooding and the resulting closure of the Yellowstone Park entrance that the local economy relies on.

“I’m blown away by the generosity of my friends Bob Weir and Dave Chappelle,” he added, “and can’t wait to celebrate this awesome community with those who share my love for it.”

Proceeds from the concert will go towards providing emergency shelter, drinking water, food, clothing and restoration. People can also support the initiative by texting “Flood22” to 41444.

At the time of the flood, Mayer took to Instagram to share a lengthy statement, in which he pleaded with the public to continue visiting the area in a bid to ensure the community’s income from tourism remains intact.

“Last Monday, June 13, historic flooding of Montana’s Yellowstone River took place, damaging homes, and as you’ve probably seen, closing parts of Yellowstone National Park,” he wrote. “Park County, where I’ve lived for over a decade, resides just north of a major entrance to the park.

A post shared by John Mayer 💎 (@johnmayer) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

“The community thrives on tourism, doing most of its business for the year during the summer months that attracts tourists to the area. Because of the park closure, hotels in the area have seen 50-70 per cent cancellations, as would-be visitors have opted to make other plans.”

He continued: “Though the park is closed, other incredible landmarks and businesses remain open for business, and the area is safe, beautiful and still well worth visiting. I write today with a plea: if you were planning to visit Yellowstone and canceled your plans, please, from the bottom of my heart, I ask that you rebook them. If you’re still making summer plans, please consider making a visit to Livingston Montana or a town nearby.

“I am planning some really amazing events that you won’t want to miss. I’ll be sharing more of what this incredible community has to offer, and you’ll see for yourself just why I fell in love with the place.”

For more info, head over to John Mayer's website (opens in new tab).

Dead & Company completed their 2022 summer tour on July 16 in New York – a tour that saw John Mayer debut a revamped touring rig and pedalboard.