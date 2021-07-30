John Mayer – The new album & his whole story: inside the new issue of Total Guitar

This month, in our 30+ page cover feature we look at all things Mayer, including a six-page profile of the gear he's used over the years, lessons on his playing style, plus Paul Reed Smith himself talks us through the design process of John’s signature PRS Silver Sky.

The new issue of Total Guitar is on sale now!

Features

Shred:

To Shred Or Not To Shred? That is the question for fast-fingered virtuosos Yngwie Malmsteen, Paul Gilbert and Nick Johnston...

Derek Trucks:

When guitar heroes Eric Clapton and Duane Allman joined forces in 1970, they created a rock classic. 51 years later, 'Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs' is reinterpreted on a new live album from The Tedeschi Trucks Band. And for slide maestro Derek Trucks, it’s personal.

Shame:

Rising stars of the UK’s thriving post-punk scene, their latest album a top ten hit, Shame specialise in punchy three-minute songs. So why do they need three guitarists in the band? As they explain, it’s all about interplay...

Icon: Kim Thayil

As Soundgarden's lead guitarist, Kim Thayil's heavy, dark and psychedelic grooves set the tone for alt-rock. Now, on the 30th anniversary of the band's classic album 'Badmotorfinger', he reveals the origins of his unique sound. His motto: "I like noise!"

Learn to play:

Nirvana - Come As You Are

Royal Blood - Typhoons

Cream - Strange Brew

Tom Petty - Free Fallin'

Reviews:

Charvel Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 2 HH

Friedman's BE-Mini Head

Line 6 HX Stomp XL

Universal Audio UAFX Astra Modulation Machine

Plus!

Shred lessons, Modes Made Easy, Beginner legato!

