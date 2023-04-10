John Regan, Frehley's Comet, Peter Frampton bassist, dies at 71

John Regan, a veteran bassist who spent a number of years touring with Peter Frampton as a member of his band – in addition to a notable tenure in Frehley's Comet – has died at the age of 71.

A family friend – via Regan's wife – confirmed the news in a Facebook post (opens in new tab). No cause of death was given.

Born in (opens in new tab) Wappingers Falls, New York in 1951, Regan picked up the bass at a young age and began playing in local bands in his teens. His first prominent gig was with Frampton, with whom he began touring (opens in new tab) in 1979.

Regan's work with Frampton opened up a number of other doors for him, including an opportunity to play with Ace Frehley in his post-Kiss band, Frehley's Comet. Regan would play with the group on both of their full-length albums – 1987's Frehley's Comet and 1988's Second Sighting – and on Frehley's 1989 solo album, Trouble Walkin'.

Regan's work with Frampton also made him an in-demand session bassist. Notably, he played on (opens in new tab) The Rolling Stones' 1986 track, Winning Ugly, and David Bowie and Mick Jagger's phenomenally successful 1985 cover of Dancing in the Street.

Regan's session career also included (opens in new tab) work with Billy Idol, and with David Lee Roth on the Van Halen frontman's 1994 solo album, Your Filthy Little Mouth.

More recently, Regan formed the band Four by Fate, who released their debut LP, Relentless, in 2016.

"There might only be a handful, if that, of people who come into your world and truly enrich your life. I have lost one of my closest buddies," Frampton wrote of Regan on Twitter (opens in new tab). "He certainly enriched my life because of the person and the great player he was. John Regan was the best of us. He went out of his way to help people when things weren’t right. It didn’t matter who you were, prince or pauper.

"I know there are many of you out there who knew him. He was a friend to all. Always musically inspiring and one of the funniest people on the planet.

"My thoughts are with his wife, Cathy, his children – Christopher and Jeness – and his grandchildren," Frampton continued. "I love you my brother, you will be missed by so many. Rest in peace."