Guitar-maker Johnny Foreigner lets you tweak 20 different specs to create your own instrument build  

Johnny Foreigner – a new customizable electric guitar builder and retail platform – has opened pre-orders for its first ‘direct-to-consumer’ builds.

The firm’s launch model is dubbed The Six, and it features a double cut, flat-top body as a base, with a unique ‘jack cut’. After that, customers can spec their own build from 20 different categories.

The choices start with tone woods and run through to neck profiles, pickup configurations and style, control layouts, hardware color, finishes, and more, making for a huge variety of build options.

For instance, among the tone woods, buyers can pick from African Mahogany (Khaya), Alder, Swamp Ash, Korina, Cherry, and Zebra wood bases, plus a choice of four types of maple (including quilted maple), Black Limba and Zebrawood for the top.

The firm was founded by UK-born LA resident Tom Dowler and the guitars and pickups are all machined and built in the USA in California, with some components from third party hardware suppliers (including Hipshot tuners).

Prices for The Six start at $1,299 (though final price will obviously depend on the chosen configuration) and you can pre-order with a refundable 25 percent deposit.

The firm has now opened for pre-orders of The Six and is still in its infancy, so – as with all start-ups, Kickstarter campaigns etc. – it’s worth noting that unforeseen production delays could occur.

We‘re looking forward to seeing some more demos of these instruments, both from the brand and buyers once they start rolling off the production – or, rather, customization – line.

Head to Johnny Foreigner Guitars for more information.