Fender partners with Johnny Marr for limited-edition Fever Dream Yellow version of his Jaguar signature model

Fender has reskinned Johnny Marr’s signature Jaguar electric guitar in a “highly limited color option," Fever Dream Yellow.

First unveiled on the guitarist’s social media a year ago (opens in new tab) in September 2021, and officially announced in May this year (opens in new tab), the Fever Dream Yellow Jaguar is named after Marr’s fourth solo album, 2022’s Fever Dreams Pts 1 – 4.

Like the already-available Olympic White and Metallic KO iterations of the Johnny Marr Jaguar, the Fever Dream Yellow-finished model features an alder body, custom-profile maple neck with vintage-style truss rod adjustment – a design based on Marr’s trusted 1965 Jaguar – and a 7.25”-radius rosewood fingerboard with 22 vintage-style frets.

Elsewhere, the guitar features two custom-wound Bare Knuckle Johnny Marr signature single-coil pickups, controlled by master volume and tone knobs and a modded four-position blade switch, which can select both pickups at once either in parallel or series, or each pickup individually.

Other features include a Jaguar bridge with Mustang saddles and nylon post inserts for improved stability, and a vintage-style floating tremolo tailpiece with a taller tremolo arm and nylon sleeve insert to prevent the arm swinging during playing.

(Image credit: Fender)

This guitar is now the sixth color variant of the Johnny Marr Jaguar. Alongside the mainstay Olympic White and Metallic KO colorways, Fender once launched a run of three limited finishes – Black, Lake Placid Blue and Sherwood Green – though these are now discontinued.

The Fever Dream Yellow Johnny Marr Jaguar is available now for $2,299. For more information, head to Fender (opens in new tab).

While we first caught wind of the Fever Dream Yellow Jaguar last year, we suspect Fender put its launch on hold after Marr unveiled his insane nine-pickup Stratocaster in August 2021, for fear it would be overshadowed by the latter.

In an interview with Total Guitar back in April, Marr spoke about how Covid lockdowns inspired the creation of Fever Dreams Pts 1 – 4.

“I had the title Fever Dreams before the pandemic, but what was happening to everybody fed into the concept of the record,” he said. “I wanted to write about consciousness and perception. For the song Hideaway Girl, I wrote the lyric, ‘Every day is a fever dream.’

“My experience of lockdown was of time not meaning what it should. I’ve had conversations with people where it seemed like weeks were whizzing by in seconds. And then other times a day would feel like a week.”