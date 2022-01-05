Brody Dalle's boyfriend alleges Josh Homme tried to throw him off a balcony

In the latest development in the long-running feud between Brody Dalle and ex-husband Josh Homme, Dalle's current boyfriend Gunner Foxx has accused the Queens of the Stone Age frontman of attempting to throw him off a balcony on Christmas Eve.

The alleged altercation began while Foxx was inside an Apple Store on the second floor of the Oaks Mall in Thousand Oaks, California on December 24, when Homme approached him from behind, pressed his chest against Foxx’s body, and said, “I’m going to kill you, you fucking pussy.”

Foxx says he left the store following the exchange, however Homme was waiting for him outside. He says Homme “lunged” at him, and threatened to throw him over a balcony.

“He then attempted to use the momentum of his upper body combined with his grip on my arm to throw me over the rail,” Foxx said in a recent court petition for a temporary restraining order.

“I could feel one of his fingernails digging sharply into my hands. In that moment I truly felt that he was going to throw me over the balcony to my death.” He continued: “It was an indescribable, terrifying and surreal experience to have someone try to take your life.”

Foxx's petition also alleged that Homme labelled him an “alienator” during the incident. “I haven't seen my kids in three months and it's your fucking fault!” the QOTSA man allegedly “screamed” at him outside the Apple Store.

Homme reportedly filed a petition for a civil harassment restraining order against Foxx back in November, claiming he was intentionally interfering in his relationships with his two sons. A hearing from this petition is scheduled for February 2.

“I have been really scared and worried for Gunner's safety since we started dating,” Dalle told Rolling Stone on Tuesday. “He's been targeted in a terrifying way. He is a loving, nurturing, protective dad to his own little girls and an incredibly positive, loving and protective father figure to my kids.

“He’s sober and clean eight years and an active member in his community. We love each other and have an amazing and loving blended family together. No one should ever live every day worried about their safety or the safety of their loved ones. I cannot wait for the day that all of this is behind us.”

Foxx's petition led to the judge granting him an emergency restraining order. Homme or his representatives are yet to comment on the incident.

The alleged altercation comes after a bitter and extended custody battle between Josh Homme and The Distillers frontwoman Brody Dalle.

Last month, Dalle was sentenced to 60 hours community service after she failed to deliver the couple's son Wolf to Homme on September 3, after a restraining order filed against Homme on behalf of their two sons was denied by the judge.

In a split ruling, however, Dalle was acquitted of a similar charge relating to their other son, Orrin, who the judge believed refused to visit his father of his own volition.