Joyo Audio’s Baatsin packs eight overdrives into one fully analog pedal

Joyo Audio is no stranger to cramming plenty of sounds, whether it’s amp tones or various effects, into a single pedal, and at a low price.

With that in mind, the China-based company has unveiled the Baatsin overdrive pedal, which squeezes eight different overdrives and distortions into one enclosure. Even more impressively, Joyo claims the circuit is fully analog.

The eight drive sounds (with highly suggestive names) on offer are: T.OD; Sweety; B.Boost; T808; Overdrive I; Crunchy; Rioter and O.C. Drive.

Additionally, the pedal sports volume, tone and gain knobs and true bypass switching.

(Image credit: Joyo Audio)

No word on price yet, but given Joyo’s track record we can only assume it’ll be, um, dirt cheap.

For more information, head to Joyo Audio.