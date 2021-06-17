Melting Fender Stratocaster art piece to appear at Degrees of Separation street art event featuring Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison

Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison are set to have their artwork featured at an upcoming post-pandemic installation at Julien’s Beverly Hills inaugural art exhibition, Degrees of Separation.

The exhibition is being hosted by Julien’s Beverly Hills of Julien’s Auctions, the latter of whom have been at the center of some of the guitar world’s most eye-catching online auctions.

Set to showcase never-before-seen artwork from a handful of the street art world’s finest, including Blek Le Rat, RISK, Estevan Oriol and Meg Zany, the exhibition will see the sale of over 50 original pieces.

Chief among the installations is a mixed medium piece by renowned street artist Plastic Jesus titled “The Art of Noise”, which features a genuine cherry red Fender Stratocaster that appears to be melting.

(Image credit: Julien's Beverly Hills)

The six-string-inspired piece is one of the artist’s latest projects and will be sold at the event for $20,000, with Plastic Jesus’s website labeling the Strat at the center of the sculpture as “fully operational”.

Navarro and Morrison will also have their artwork represented at the exhibition, having collaborated with artists RISK and PADHiA. Navarro’s piece, an immersive cuckoo clock installation, will feature alongside Morrrison’s large-scale butterfly painting.

For more information about the event, which will be open from June 25 to June 27, head over to Julien’s Auctions.