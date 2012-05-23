June 2012 Guitar World Out Now: Slipknot Hit the Road, Summer Tour Spectacular, John 5, Guide to Gigging, Pantera and More

The new June 2012 issue of Guitar World is available now at the new-and-improved Guitar World Online Store.

On the cover this month? Slipknot!

Making their first U.S. appearance since the death of Paul Gray, Slipknot are the most anticipated band on this summer’s Mayhem Festival tour. Guitar World catches up with Mick Thomson and Jim Root. The issue also includes a double-sided Jim Root poster!

And speaking of summer tours, check out the issue's 2012 Summer Tour Spectacular, which tells you everything you need to know about tours by Megadeth, Cannibal Corpse, The Devil Wears Prada, We Came as Romans and a host of other rockers, who discuss the pleasures and perils of summer touring. We check in with the Mayhem Festival, the U.S. Torture Tour and more.

Other features include:

John 5: The virtuoso talks about his latest solo album, God Told Me To, and countless side projects, including a recent collaboration with David Lee Roth.

The GW Guide to Gigging: From preparation and load-in to soundcheck and showtime — here’s everything you need to know to make each performance a monster success.

The Making of Pantera’s Vulgar Display of Power: Vinnie Paul, Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown talk about the making of the album on which they — and guitarist Dimebag Darrell — took Pantera’s music to its greatest heights 20 years ago. PLUS: Five modern metalists speak out about the Pantera classic.

Brothers of the Road: The making of Eat a Peach, Duane Allman's last recording with the Allman Brothers Band.

... and reviews of the DV Mark Triple 6 amp, the Jackson Chris Broderick Soloist guitar, the Orange OPC Musician's Personal Computer (and practice amp), the Zoom RB Recorder Sample Interface Controller, the Mullinax "Oh, Salvation" P-90 Pickup Set and the Morley Buffer Boost ...

... and columns by Glenn Proudfoot, Metal Mike, Keith Wyatt, Dale Turner and Andy Aledort ...

... and tabs of Pantera's "By Demons Be Driven," Slipknot's "Wait and Bleed," Led Zeppelin's "Communication Breakdown" and The Monkees' "Last Train to Clarksville."

The June issue is available now at the Guitar World Online Store.

Photo: Ari Michelson