“This guy was just up on stage playing guitar behind his neck and now he’s barely even talking to me”: Junior Marvin saw Jimi Hendrix blow away the Beatles at a London club show – but says the guitar hero was too shy to speak to him

The Bob Marley and The Wailers guitarist says Hendrix was “like two different people” on and offstage

Junior Marvin playing a Les Paul and a black and white photo of Jimi Hendrix playing guitar above his head
Wailers guitar icon Junior Marvin has recalled meeting Jimi Hendrix when he was just 17 – and says that, despite the fact that Hendrix had just blown away a star-studded audience, including members of the Beatles and Rod Stewart, the guitar hero was too shy to speak to him.

Graham Nash once said that if everyone who said they were at Woodstock was really there, “the planet would've tilted!” And sometimes it feels you could say the same about Jimi Hendrix’s first gigs on the London club scene.

Matt Parker
Matt Parker
Features Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is Features Editor for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound.