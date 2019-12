British indie rockers Kaiser Chiefs have just released a new song and video, "Little Shocks," which you can check out below.

"Little Shocks" is the first single to be taken from the band's as-yet-untitled fourth album, which they have been working on for over a year now. The album is expected to be released this summer, however no release date has been confirmed.

This will be the band's first album since 2008's Off With Their Heads.