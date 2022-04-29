Keeley collaborates with Primus’ Larry LaLonde for Artist Series Edition BubbleTron flanger/phaser

Keeley Electronics has unveiled an Artist Series Edition version of its BubbleTron Flanger/Phaser pedal, for which the company has joined forces with Primus electric guitar player, Larry LaLonde.

The collaboration stems from LaLonde’s own affinity for the BubbleTron – a pedal he started using back in 2016 when the original iteration debuted. It’s since become a pedalboard mainstay for the Primus player, who labels it “the best pedal ever made”.

As an overview, LaLonde’s own unit is pretty similar to the original, but makes one key deviation: the envelope filter effect, which was previously accessible only via an internal dip switch, has been strapped to the front of the control panel.

In operation, the Artist Edition BubbleTron features a “trilogy of tone modes” selected via a toggle switch: DynaMoPhase, DynaFlanger and – the product of LaLonde’s tweaks – LerVelopeFilter, all of which are at the mercy of Resonance, Sensitivity, Depth and Level controls.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Keeley Electronics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Keeley Electronics)

The DynaFlanger takes inspiration from the MicMix DynaFlanger – a favorite of Frank Zappa in the late-‘70s and mid-’80s – and is said to adapt depending on the strength of your pick attack. As such, the BubbleTron triggers and stops the flanger when you start/stop playing.

Meanwhile, the DynaMoPhase is described as two phasers in one, offering both a true dynamic phaser – one that caters to your pick attack – and an additional one that has its speed dictated by the Rate control.

Last but not least is the LerVelopeFilter, an envelope filter that promises a “super smooth filter sound” and an additional “tonal push”. To dial in sonic nuances, Depth vows to provide a range of High Pass and Low Pass tones, while Resonance sets the quality of the filter frequency.

Just like the original BubbleTron, LaLonde’s signature stompbox also features a secondary Bank, accessed through an internal toggle switch, which provides the conventional Sample and Hold filter sound effect.

Under the hood, there’s also a Vintage/Modern analog filter toggle that works to roll off some higher frequencies.

The Larry LaLonde BubbleTron is available now for $229.

To find out more, visit Keeley Electronics.