Keith Merrow Demos Seymour Duncan 805 Overdrive Pedal — Video

Below, check out a new demo video for Seymour Duncan's 805 Overdrive pedal. The video features—and was posted by—guitarist Keith Merrow of Conquering Dystopia.

"A lot of people have been asking me about this new 805 OD pedal," Merrow says. "I put together a quick video so you can hear it. I think it really does a lot to tighten up a high gain tone. It's similar to your familiar 'green' OD pedal, but it has a much better EQ section and a more transparent gain curve."

Signal chain: Schecter KM6, 805 OD, Kemper (5150), UA Apollo Quad, Studio One Pro

From the company:

The Seymour Duncan 805 Overdrive is designed using the legendary 808 chip, but with an expanded gain range and an active 3-band EQ that isn't common on overdrives. It's so versatile that you can use it for a smooth, lyrical bluesy overdrive one minute and a modern metal crunch the next.

We started with the classic overdrive tones we all know and love but we tightened up the bottom end and added more sparkle in the highs as well as more detailed note articulation. Whether you're after ringing cleans, a subtle boost, fat crunch, or even screaming sustaining solo tones, it's all in there. And unlike other overdrives that become thin when you refine the gain, the 805's 3-band active EQ lets you take back control over the low end while also fine-tuning the mids and highs.

The 805 Overdrive can be used to give your sound a boost with full overtones or to provide harmonically rich heavy gain with warm tube character.