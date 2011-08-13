Kelen Heller Premiere Horror-Movie Music Video for "Redefine"

South Carolina's Kelen Heller have just premiered a new horror-movie music video for their track "Redefine." You can check it out below!

On their new video, the band had this to say:

"'Redefine' is a metaphor for the struggles of each band member to finally arrive at this amazing point with each other, on a personal and professional level. We 'redefined" our lives, so to speak."

"The video is a fictional reconstruction of said struggles, somewhat like having to be killed to be reborn. Of course it's also fueled by our passion for horror movies. Our lead guitarist Efrum is NEVER seen without his mask, so he was the obvious choice for our 'killer.'"

"Benjie [Newman, director/editor] is a longtime friend of Ricky, our vocalist. They were even bandmates years ago. His company New DustFarm Productions did an outstanding job! Benjie has a great eye, and a talent for editing. We expected nothing less than amazing, being he's a 4-time Emmy winner with the local NBC station."

Benjie Newman, the director/editor of the "Redefine" video, adds: "It's great to be able to offer Kelen Heller my knowledge and experience in film/TV to bring their vision to life (or in this case I should say a bloody death.) It was great working with those guys, and we hope to have more videos for their fans in the future."

You can find more info on the band at their Facebook page. For more on New DustFarm Productions, head here.