Kemper Announces New Profiler Stage Floorboard

Kemper has unveiled the Kemper Profiler Stage, the Kemper Profiler digital guitar amplifier combined with the Profiler Remote. Watch an intro video above.

The Kemper Profiler Stage is available starting this week for $1,700 from the Kemper Online Store at shop.kempermusic.com and dealers worldwide.

From the company: The Profiler Stage is a multi-effects unit and amplifier, featuring Kemper's Profiling technology for capturing the sonic DNA of any guitar amp. It also comes preloaded with a Profile pool of hundreds of the best guitar amps in the world.

This combination of Profiler and Remote gives the ability to control, administer and program Performances, as well as manage Rig switches and complex parameter morphs.

The illuminated sunlight-proof display, which increases display contrast even with the sunlight’s intensity, is designed to be viewed from any distance, under any lighting conditions.

Five buttons allow direct access to five different Rigs per Performance—tap once to select the Rig, and tap again to trigger a morph. Entire Performances can be switched using a bank system.

Four Effect Buttons can be assigned individually per Rig. Use these to toggle pre- and post-amp effects, either singly or in groups, as well as Action & Freeze functions such as Delay Infinity.

Dedicated buttons control Tuner Mode and Looper, as well as trigger Tap Tempo or other assignable functions. Up to four expression pedals can be connected to control continuous parameters of the sound. Alternatively, external switches can be connected for even more toggling functions.

The Profiler Stage features dedicated Stereo Monitor Outputs for driving two either full range or standard guitar cabinets simultaneously and independently from the direct stereo feed. Two stereo effect loops with stereo returns for each allow for connecting both pedals and outboard studio effects.

For more, head over to kemper-amps.com/stage.