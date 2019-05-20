Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band Share New Song, “Gravity”

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band have shared a new song, “Gravity,” from their forthcoming album, The Traveler.

The new album was recorded in Los Angeles and features vocalist Noah Hunt, drummer Chris “Whipper” Layton (formerly of Stevie Ray Vaughan’s Double Trouble), bassist Kevin McCormick and keyboardists Jimmy McGorman and Joe Krown.

"Because of my family, my friends, and my fans I’ve been able to explore the depths of music and chase songs wherever they may lead me,” Shepherd said in a statement. “We’ve been able to do things and go places that were once just a dream, and it's all because of the music and the people who support it. The Traveler is a return on their investment."

The Traveler is set for release May 31 via Concord Records. The album is available for preorder here.

To celebrate the release of The Traveler, Shepherd will be in NYC for a rare intimate evening with BackStory at the Cutting Room today, May 20. Shepherd will be in conversation with former Guitar World Editor in Chief Brad Tolinski to talk about his career. Shepherd and vocalist Noah Hunt will then perform a stripped down acoustic set of new songs and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band classics. More information can be found here.

You can also watch a behind the scenes discussion about "Gravity" with Shepherd and co-producer Marshall Altman below.