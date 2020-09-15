Kenny Wayne Shepherd’s stunning new signature Fender Stratocaster officially launched

Kenny Wayne Shepherd is not only one of the best blues guitarists playing today but also one of the world’s pre-eminent Strat players - so there are few guitarists more worthy of two signature Stratocasters. We dug Shep’s 2013 offering, and now its rather fine-looking 2020 follow-up has officially been announced.
For his latest model, Shepherd has chosen a resonant chambered ash body, which comes finished in Transparent Faded Sonic Blue with - yes! - matching headstock (complete with KWS signature), and white pearloid pickguard.
The early-’60s C-shaped maple neck - which was modeled after Shepherd's '61 Strat - has a bound rosewood fingerboard with pearloid block inlays, 7.25” radius and 21 jumbo frets.
Shepherd is a longstanding advocate of Graph Tech String Saver saddles, so these come fitted to the six-point synchronized tremolo, while the trio of single coils are custom voiced to his specs, too.
“I was heavily involved in every aspect of the guitar,” says Kenny Wayne Shepherd.
“From specs to design – especially the Custom 'Hot' Vintage Pickups, carefully designed to have a very natural sound; the block inlay neck which really sets this Stratocaster apart visually; and the matching headstock which I just think has an unbeatable aesthetic.
“I can’t wait to see what this guitar can do in the hands of other players – I hope this guitar is a tool that inspires others to find their own voice and to truly express themselves and their own love of music.”
The price tag clocks in at $1,999 - suffice to say, we like the looks of this one.
For more info, head over to Fender.
You can also get the latest Fender news right here - including the lowdown on the company's raft of recent guitar, amp, pedal and acoustic releases.