Kiesel debuts headless Thanos electric guitars and introduces a wealth of spec updates across its new-for-2023 collection

Kiesel has unveiled its class of 2023 collection of electric guitars, which introduces a wealth of functional and sonic upgrades across a handful of its standard and Custom Shop ranges.

The biggest highlight of the drop, though, is the introduction of the Thanos electric model – a headless guitar design that was previously exclusive to Kiesel’s bass guitar lineup, but has now been rebooted for six-string, seven-string and eight-string players.

Available in hardtail and tremolo iterations – as well as regular and multi-scale constructions – the most basic Thanos model features an alder body and tung-oiled maple neck, which accommodates a two-way adjustable truss rod and 24-fret fingerboard.

Image 1 of 4 Kiesel Thanos six-string (Image credit: Kiesel ) Kiesel Thanos six-string with tremolo (Image credit: Kiesel ) Kiesel Thanos seven-string (Image credit: Kiesel ) Kiesel Thanos seven-string multi-scale (Image credit: Kiesel )

Like most Kiesel axes, though, the Thanos can be fully customized depending on preference, meaning woods such as mahogany and koa can be used for the body – for an extra price, naturally – while a range of one-piece, three-piece, five-piece and seven-piece neck builds can also be picked.

Elsewhere, maple, rosewood, ebony, purpleheart and many other woods can be selected for the fretboard, with either Hipshot’s Fixed or Tremolo bridge systems coming as standard to each model.

As for pickups, a host of proprietary Kiesel humbuckers and single-coils are available, which can be assigned to HH, HSH, HSS and SSS configurations.

Image 1 of 2 Kiesel Lyra HH with "Bevel Delete" (Image credit: Kiesel ) Kiesel Lyra HSS with "Bevel Delete" (Image credit: Kiesel )

Joining the Thanos is a revamped Lyra model – a sleek double-cut that is now available with a “Bevel Delete” option. In practice, this just means the Lyra can now be purchased without the radical upper bout bevel that was previously standard, instead assuming a more orthodox Strat-style body contour.

Again, the Lyra is entirely customizable, available in a huge array of colorways and configurable in numerous pickup and hardware options.

Image 1 of 2 Kiesel Delos with Floyd Rose (Image credit: Kiesel ) Kiesel Delos with Evertune (Image credit: Kiesel )

The final standard guitar collection to receive a functional overhaul is the Strat-inspired Delos model, which is now available with new Floyd Rose and Evertune bridge options. Specifically, the six-string and seven-string models can be equipped with Evertunes, while Floyd Rose tremolos are exclusive to the six-strings.

Furthermore, Fishman Fluence active humbuckers have also been introduced to the Delos’s list of pickup options.

In terms of prices, each of the newly equipped Thanos, Delos and Lyra models are available now starting from $1,449.

Image 1 of 4 Kiesel treated fingerboard (Image credit: Kiesel ) Kiesel Reverse California Burst (Image credit: Kiesel ) Kiesel three-piece neck (Image credit: Kiesel ) Kiesel fade finish (Image credit: Kiesel )

Joining the standard-line upgrades are a host of updates new to the brand’s Virtual Builder guitar designer. These include new solid, metallic and fade finishes – as well as a vibrant Reverse California Burst colorway – Kiesel treated fretboards, roasted body woods, new woods for three-piece neck construction and summer ash treatment.

Head over to Kiesel (opens in new tab) to find out more about all of its new-for-2023 offerings.