Kiesel unveils the endlessly customizable Hyperdrive electric

Kiesel has revealed its newest electric guitar model, the Hyperdrive.

Aside from its 24-fret fingerboard and neck-through construction, the Hyperdrive – available in both six- and seven-string configurations as well as multi-scale setups – is pretty much fully customizable.

The Hyperdrive's standard specifications include an alder body, maple neck, ebony fingerboard, hipshot bridge, locking tuners and Kiesel humbuckers, but all of these can be customized to preference, with an impressive range of options to choose from.

Whether you're after a swamp ash body with a burled maple top or a mahogany body with a walnut top, your wish is Kiesel's command. Almost any tonewood or hardware configuration in the compendium of guitar construction is available.

Pickup options include Kiesel Lithium, Beryllium, Holdsworth or Greg Howe humbuckers, and each of these can be further visually tweaked to taste.

Joining the company's headless Zeus and Leia models, the Hyperdrive six-string is the first headstocked Kiesel guitar to feature a 24.75" scale length.

Naturally, the Hyperdrive's price changes depending on specs chosen. For more information, including a full list of available features, head to Kiesel Guitars.