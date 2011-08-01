Kings of Leon Cancel Remainder of U.S. Tour

After cutting a show in Dallas short and cancelling another abruptly in Houston this past weekend, Kings of Leon have now called off the remainder of their U.S. tour dates.

The band officially cites lead singer Caleb Followill suffering from "vocal issues and exhaustion" as the cause of the cancellations, but recent comments from bassist Jared Followill suggest otherwise.

After the cancelled show in Houston, Jared Followill took to his Twitter account, saying: "I know you guys aren't stupid. I can't lie. There are problems in our band bigger than not drinking enough Gatorade."

Because of prior touring commitments overseas, the band will not be rescheduling the cancelled dates. Tickets for those shows will be refunded at point of purchase, or if purchased online, will be refunded automatically.

Kings of Leon are next scheduled to perform in Vancouver, BC on September 28.