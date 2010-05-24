Kiss Announce North American Tour

Throughout their 37-year career, Kiss has sold 80 million albums, played in front of millions of people and become an integral part of American culture. Now, rock's most iconic band is unleashing another assault on North America with The Hottest Show on Earth tour starting on July 23 in Cheyenne, WY.

The Hottest Show on Earth tour, produced by Live Nation, will trek through a mix of arenas and amphitheaters throughout North America. Tickets for shows produced by Live Nation go on sale to the general public in select markets beginning June 4. Citi cardmembers can access presale tickets beginning Wednesday, June 2 at 10 a.m. local time through Citi's Private Pass Program. Kiss is also giving back to the United States Armed Forces by donating one dollar from each ticket sold to benefit the Wounded Warriors Project.

Kiss has given some of today's now-legendary bands their first shot by opening for the band at sold out arenas and stadiums around the world. Now, the legendary rockers are partnering with Guitar Center for Guitar Center On-Stage, an unsigned band competition that will provide emerging artists the chance to open for Kiss at 22 of the band's tour stops. In addition, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley will choose one grand-prize winner to receive a $10,000 Guitar Center shopping spree among other prizes. For more information, visit www.GCOnstage.com. Registration begins on June 1.

For the first time, Kiss will host a live internet chat on Facebook via Ustream on June 1 to give fans an opportunity to speak directly with the band about the tour. Users can watch and interact by visiting the official KISS Facebook page.

Visit KissOnline for more information as well as information on the Kiss Army presale.

Jul 23* Cheyenne, WY Cheyenne Frontier Days

Jul 24* Minot, ND North Dakota State Fair

Jul 29 Pittsburgh, PA First Niagra Pavilion

Jul 30 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Jul 31 Hershey, PA Hershey Park Stadium

Aug 06 Philadelphia, PA Susquehanna Bank Center

Aug 07 Boston, MA Comcast Center

Aug 09* Indianapolis, IN Indiana State Fairgrounds

Aug 13 Buffalo, NY Darien Lake PAC

Aug 14 Wantagh, NY Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

Aug 15 Scranton, PA Toyota Pavilion

Aug 19 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug 20 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug 21 Washington, DC Jiffy Lube Live

Aug 27 Virginia Beach, VA Virginia Beach Amphitheater

Aug 28 Charlotte, NC Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

Aug 29 Raleigh, NC Time Warner Cable Music Pavilion

Sep 02 Milwaukee, WI Marcus Amphitheatre

Sep 03 Chicago, IL First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

Sep 04* St. Paul, MN Minnesota State Fair

Sep 10 Toronto, ON Molson Amphitheatre

Sep 11 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sep 12 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center

Sep 17 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sep 18 Dallas, TX Pizza Hut Park

Sep 19 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

Sep 22 Sandy, UT Rio Tinto Stadium

Sep 24 Phoenix, AZ Cricket Wireless Pavilion

*Tickets already on sale