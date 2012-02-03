Kiss to Get Their Own Edition of 'Angry Birds'?

I was just saying the other day to someone that Kiss needs more merchandise. "I mean, come on! There's just not enough of it!"

Well, Gene Simmons must have heard me, because in a new interview the Kiss bassist -- and in all seriousness, one of the best business men in music -- revealed that the video game realm might be next for Kiss.

Starting on the smaller scale of mobile gaming, Simmons told Industry Gamers that: "We’re talking with Angry Birds, KISS and Angry Birds, which will become a deal."

Fans may remember that there was indeed a video game released around the time of 1998's Psycho Circus, but that game's lukewarm reception hasn't stopped Simmons front wanting to tackle the console gaming market.

"Well, we’re talking with Sony games now," he said. "We are really trying to take it in areas that haven’t been done before and have stayed out of the marketplace because the ideas simply weren’t exciting enough. So while the gaming world is waiting for the KISS games that are going to explode, we’re busy taking the brand to places where no band has gone before."

You can read the full interview here

Kiss will release their new album, Monster, sometime in the first half of 2012.