KMA Machines launches limited-edition Cirrus ICE reverb and delay pedal

KMA Machines has announced a limited-edition version of its Cirrus Spatial-Temporal Modifier delay and reverb pedal – the Cirrus ICE.

Inside the box, the Cirrus ICE is the same as KMA's standard Cirrus model, but externally, it's been given a winter-inspired makeover.

Delay-wise, it features the same three modes as the regular version: MOD, which fluctuates the delay signal for dynamic tape echo-inspired modulation; S/H – or Sample and Hold – which allows the user to create synth-like sounds; and OCT, which blends in a high octave as notes decay.

The Cirrus ICE also features the same three reverb modes as the Cirrus: MOD, which adorns the signal with smooth and silky movement, as well as LP (low-pass) and HP (high-pass) modes.

All six modes also feature a sensitivity control, which enables the effect to be altered by pick attack.

Other features include tap tempo, expression input, an effects loop and the ability to flip the routing of the reverb and delay.

The Cirrus ICE is available now for £179 (approx. $237) and is limited to only 200 units. For more information, head to KMA Machines.