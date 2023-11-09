“I wanted to create an instrument that had that beautiful old-school P-90 sound”: Knaggs unveils the Billy Morrison Keya-J-M, a Fralin-equipped high-end signature model for the Billy Idol guitarist

Billy Morrison, the long-serving Billy Idol guitarist and actor, has a new signature guitar from Knaggs – and as you would expect from the upscale Greensboro, MD, brand, it looks a quietly spectacular work of luthiery.

Inspired by Knaggs’ Keya J series model, which in turn has a whiff of the Gibson Les Paul Special double-cut about it, the Billy Morrison Keya J-M has a thicker body and packs not one but two P-90 pickups.

Everything is high-end on this guitar. The pickups are from Fralin, and they are hum-canceling. The frets are from EVO and are stainless steel. We’ve got Grover tuners and a nitro finish over a Custom Nico-Crème paint job, all complemented nicely with a single-ply black pickguard.

As per the mainline Keya-J models, all of which are available with a variety of custom options upon request, Morrison’s guitar has an Influence two-in-one bridge and string holder tailpiece.

“When I started talking to Knaggs about a Billy Morrison signature guitar, I wanted to create an instrument that had that beautiful old-school P-90 sound, but played in my hands like a more traditional axe,” says Morrison.

(Image credit: Knaggs)

Whether with Billy Idol, where he plays with another Knaggs signature artist in Steve Stevens, or with the Royal Machines, Morrison is playing off a second guitar player, and that figured highly in his thinking behind this model’s design.

“Aesthetically, I wanted it to be their Keya J shape, but asked for a thicker body and they knocked this thing out of the park,” he enthuses.

“Along with the bigger EVO frets and the noiseless Fralin P-90s, I have a beautiful looking and sounding signature guitar that cuts through in a band with two guitar players. Knaggs’ build quality and attention to detail is stunning and I’m honored to be a part of the Knaggs signature guitar family.”

(Image credit: Knaggs)

Knaggs hasn’t shared all the spec details just yet, but assuming it takes its lead from the other Keya J, then it will have a 24.75” scale length, a solid mahogany body (with some extra mahogany as per Morrison’s request), a glued-in mahogany neck and a rosewood fingerboard with a 12” radius – again, those dimensions are very Junior-esque.

The regular Keya J comes with dot inlays. Morrison has block inlays, as often seen on the the Knaggs Eric Steckel Kenai T/S. We would presume that custom options are available direct from Knaggs. That is the brand’s M.O. when it comes to these top-tier instruments. Other signature appointments can be found on the headstock.

Price is TBC but the mainline Keya J starts from $3,830. For more details, head over to Knaggs Guitars.