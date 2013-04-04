Korn Announce U.S. Reunion Tour with Original Guitarist Brian “Head” Welch

Korn have just announced their first U.S. headlining shows with original guitarist Brian “Head” Welch since 2004. No more details have been given at this time, but we'll keep you updated as we hear more.
Check the dates out below:
- 5/15 – Belle Vernon, Pa. @ Rostraver Ice Garden
- 5/17 – Columbus, Ohio @ Rock on the Range
- 5/18 – Big Flats, N.Y. @ The Summer Stage at Tag’s
- 5/21 – Silver Springs, Md. @ The Fillmore
- 5/22 – Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theatre
- 5/23 – Bethlehem, Pa. @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center
- 5/24-26 – Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma (exact date TBA)
- 5/25 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Peabody
- 7/19 – Cadott, Wis. @ Rock Fest