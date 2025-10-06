“The good news is I'm responding really well to treatment”: Oasis guitarist Bonehead temporarily pulls out of reunion tour following cancer diagnosis
The band’s founding guitarist was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this year
Oasis guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs has pulled out of a portion of the band’s reunion tour after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.
The guitarist co-founded the group in the early 1990s and contributed to their first three albums before departing in 1999. He has returned for their 2025 reunion, but his cancer diagnosis has put his plans on temporary hold.
Revealing his diagnosis in an Instagram post, Arthurs says his need for treatment rules him out of shows in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne, and Sydney.
“Early this year, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. The good news is I'm responding really well to treatment, which meant I could be part of this incredible tour,” he writes. The portion of the tour he has already been involved in included a five-date homecoming in Manchester, where they are believed to have played to over 400,000 fans.
“I'm really sad to be missing these shows, but I'm feeling good and will be back ready to go in time for South America,” he continues. Their South America tour is due to start in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on November 15.
During Oasis’ hiatus – which came after a guitar-smashing bust-up between the Gallagher brothers in 2009 – Arthurs was a key figure in Liam Gallagher's solo band. He also filled in for Gem Archer in Beady Eye in 2013 and 2014.
The latter years of that period were blighted by his battle with tonsil cancer. He was welcomed back into the band in light of the Gallagher brothers rekindling their once fractured relationship, and it has been a tour of high points so far.
A fill-in guitarist to cover Arthurs’ leave of absence has not been confirmed at the time of writing.
Noel Gallagher’s Murphy Lab-aged Oasis reunion Les Paul has been released as a limited-edition signature guitar. The guitarist’s pedalboard has also been revealed in all its glory.
Gallagher has been embracing guitar solos across the tour, as part of a three-guitar tandem with Arthurs and Gem Archer.
