Korn: Audio Samples of Entire New Album, "The Path of Totality," Online

Korn's highly-divisive new album, The Path of Totality, is out next Tuesday, December 6 via Roadrunner Records, and you can now check out samples of the entire album in the YouTube video below.

The Path of Totality sees Korn tackle an entirely new direction, with the band collaborating with a mix of electronic music producers to create a hybrid of their signature sound and dubstep -- a form of bass music that first surfaced in South London shortly after the turn of the century.

Speaking to Billboard recently, frontman Jonathan Davis said that Korn "were dubstep before there was dubstep."

He continued: "Tempos at 140 with half-time drums, huge bassed-out riffs. We used to bring out 120 subwoofers and line them across the whole front of the stage, 60 subs per side. We were all about the bass."

To find out more of the scoop behind Korn's decision to go dubstep, stay tuned for GuitarWorld.com's interview with James "Munky" Shaffer, which will run later this week.