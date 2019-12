Earlier today, alternative metal icons Korn unveiled a new music video for their song "Way Too Far." Watch the Joshua Allen-directed clip below.

"Way Too Far" comes from the band's most recent album, last year's The Path of Totality, which saw Korn collaborate with various electronic music producers.

In other Korn news, former guitarist Brian "Head" Welch joined the band on stage at Carolina Rebellion over the weekend for the band's 1994 hit Blind. You can watch video from the show here.