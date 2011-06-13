Korn Give Update on New "Dubstep" Album

What started out as an experimental EP for Korn may have turned into a full-fledged, dubstep-inspired album for the band.

Speaking to NME, Korn bassist Fieldy said the band were wrapping up work on the follow-up to 2010's Korn III: Remember Who You Are.

"We've collaborated with six, maybe seven dubstep producers on the new record," said Fieldy. "I've done my parts, I think Jonathan [Davis, singer] has a couple of vocal takes still to do, but it's almost done."

Fieldy gave Korn frontman Jonathan Davis credit for inspiring the band's new direction. "Jonathan loved it [dubstep]," he said, "and he just got us into it." He added that the band felt it "was important to stay current and keep on top of what's going on."

The album should see the light of day sometime in August. In the meantime, check out Korn's collaboration with Skrillex, "Get Up," below.