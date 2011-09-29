Korn Premiere New Music Video for, "Get Up!," Featuring Skrillex

As we reported yesterday, Korn are set to release their highly-experimental new album, The Path To Totality, on December 6 via Roadrunner Records.

The first song most of us heard from the album -- which sees the nu-metallers collaborating with a myriad of electronic producers -- was a collaboration with Los Angeles-based DJ Skrillex called "Get Up!," which now has a music video that you can watch below.

'''Get Up' started as a bit of an experiment," says Korn guitarist Munky, "but we had such an amazing response from our fans and had such a great time collaborating that a full album of tracks came together in a couple of months. We couldn't wait to get to the studio every day to finish the next song."