Korn Set to Release Experimental Album, 'The Path to Totality,' in December

Long-rumored to be in the works, it looks like Korn are all set to release their experimental new album, The Path to Totality, on December 6. The album features Korn collaborating with a myriad of dubstep and electronic producers, including Skrillex, 12th Planet, Datsik, Noisia, Kill the Noise and Excision. You can check out the album's artwork below.

You can already hear one of the songs, a collaboration with Skrillex titled "Get Up!," online at this location.

'''Get Up' started as a bit of an experiment," says Korn guitarist Munky, "but we had such an amazing response from our fans and had such a great time collaborating that a full album of tracks came together in a couple of months. We couldn't wait to get to the studio every day to finish the next song."

The band has announced a handful of song titles for the new record, including: "Narcissistic Cannibal," "Burn the Obedient," "Illuminati," "Kill Mercy Within" and "Chaos Lives In Everything."

Korn will also be hitting the road in November, and you can find the full list of our dates below the album art.

2011 Korn Tour Dates