I somehow wasn't aware of this, but apparently Walmart hosts a series of videos as part of what they're calling their "Soundcheck" series, in which artists take part in an interview and special in-studio performance.

It looks like the latest band to take part in the series is Korn, who recently filmed a five-song set for the retail giant, along with an interview. You can check out the full interview and set here.

Korn released their latest album, The Path of Totality, last month.