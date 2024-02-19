“The legendary shred sled from the late ’80s, now with an exclusive pixel hearts finish inspired by the video games of the era”: Kramer pays homage to the 8-bit era with eye-popping new NightSwan model

Kramer is no stranger to eye-catchingly loud guitar finishes, and its latest videogame-inspired Pixel Hearts Classic is continuing that tradition with aplomb.

Picking up where last year’s Hot Dogger left off, the Pixel Hearts is an exclusive run of its Superstrat-like NightSwan model. Born in the ‘80s during an era defined by pixelated video games and warp-speed guitar acrobatics, it’s a build that pays homage to both.

The NightSwan's double-cutaway mahogany body features a deep-cut lower horn for easy access to its upper frets so players can sweep to their heart’s content. To those ends, its ebony fretboard is a 16” radius, 24 jumbo fretted shred playground, iced with ‘ping pong’ pearloid inlays.

Being a Kramer, its neck is built with a need for speed. The back of the slim, three-piece maple neck, which sports a C-shaped profile, is satin-finished to accommodate effortless shred wizardry.

While many NightSwans offer bridge and middle humbuckers in a double trouble pairing, the Pixel Hearts is rocking just a bridge ‘bucker. A Kramer 85-T is the choice there, which can also be found on its signature Baretta for Skid Row’s Snake Sabo.

Designed by Gibson Master Luthier Jim DeCola, it’s a double coil humbucker that Sabo describes as “ridiculously fierce.” It’s paired with a single, nickel-knurled control knob for volume. Its armed with a push/pull feature too, for swapping between rounded ‘bucker bursts and cutting single coil tones.

Naturally, a Kramer guitar wouldn’t be complete without a dive bomb-primed Floyd Rose, and the Pixel Hearts NightSwan is no different. Kramer has gone for a 1000 Series model here, with an R2 locking nut sitting at the base of its hockey stick headstock. Handily, there’s a holder for two Allen keys on its back, making it nigh-on impossible to lose the L-shaped escape artists.

The news follows on from Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale become its first female signature artist. Her custom-spec Voyager represents a fistful of firsts for Kramer, with its custom shape, finish, and lightning bolt inlays all helping mark the collaboration in style.

Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine is among the brand's other signature artists. His signature dropped last year after a three-year wait.

The Kramer NightSwan Pixel Hearts comes loaded with 09-42 gauge strings and includes a premium Kramer gigbag. However, there is no price listed at the time of writing.

For more information, head to Kramer.