Kramer unveils the SM-1 H, the latest evolution of its hot-rodded Stagemaster model

The shred-friendly guitar comes in three sleek finishes and features just a single Seymour Duncan JB humbucker and volume knob with push/pull series/parallel switching

Kramer has unveiled the SM-1 H, a new, stripped-down version of its SM-1 electric guitar

The SM-1 H boasts the same double-cut mahogany body and ebony fingerboard, for instance, as the SM-1 – which itself is a 21st century take on Kramer's '80s-era Stagemaster model. 

However, the newer model features only a single pickup – a Seymour Duncan JB humbucker in the bridge – and a single volume knob with push/pull series/parallel switching, as opposed to its predecessor's trio of pickups (a pair of Seymour Duncan Cool Rails in the neck and middle, in addition to the JB in the bridge.)

Otherwise, the SM-1 H boasts largely the same spec sheet as its predecessor, with a shred-friendly 24-fret fingerboard, Floyd Rose 1000 series tremolo and R2 1000 series locking nut.

The guitar is also outfitted with Kramer black die cast tuners, and its hardware is finished in black chrome.

The Kramer SM-1 H is available now – in sleek Buzzsaw Gold, Shockwave Purple and Tronius Silver finishes – for $999. 

For more info on the model, visit Kramer.

The reveal of the SM-1 H comes a month or so after the most recent addition to Kramer's Original collection of guitars, the similarly no-frills, humbucker-powered Pacer Classic

