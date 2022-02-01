Kramer adds affordable new Pacer Classic guitar to Original Collection lineup

Back in 2020, as part of its Original Collection, Kramer – then-newly revitalized by Gibson – unveiled the Pacer Vintage, a $759 take on the original Kramer Pacer that was, notably, available in a loud Orange Tiger finish.

Now, the company has added another Pacer model to its Original Collection, the more affordable Pacer Classic.

Built with an alder body, the no-frills, shred-friendly Pacer Classic features a 25.5" scale maple neck with a Kramer K-Speed SlimTaper C profile and 22 medium jumbo frets.

Sounds on the guitar come by way of a pair of double white Alnico 5 Classic humbuckers, controlled by two volume knobs, a master tone knob, and a three-way mini-toggle switch.

Elsewhere, the guitar is outfitted with chrome hardware, die cast tuning machines and a licensed Floyd Rose tremolo bridge and R2 locking nut.

The pricier Pacer Vintage, in comparison, features Seymour Duncan JB and JN humbuckers, rather than the Alnico 5s found here, and a proper Floyd Rose 1000 Series trem unit.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Kramer) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Kramer) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Kramer)

The Kramer Pacer Classic guitar is available now – in relatively subdued (by Kramer standards) Purple Passion Metallic, Scarlet Red Metallic and Radio Blue Metallic finishes – for $379. Left-handed versions of the model are also available.

For more info on the guitar, point your browser on over to Kramer.