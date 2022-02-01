Trending

Kramer adds affordable new Pacer Classic guitar to Original Collection lineup

By published

The $379, shred-ready machine boasts a licensed Floyd Rose and a pair of double white Alnico 5 Classic humbuckers

Kramer's new Pacer Classic model
(Image credit: Kramer)

Back in 2020, as part of its Original Collection, Kramer – then-newly revitalized by Gibson – unveiled the Pacer Vintage, a $759 take on the original Kramer Pacer that was, notably, available in a loud Orange Tiger finish.

Now, the company has added another Pacer model to its Original Collection, the more affordable Pacer Classic.

Built with an alder body, the no-frills, shred-friendly Pacer Classic features a 25.5" scale maple neck with a Kramer K-Speed SlimTaper C profile and 22 medium jumbo frets. 

Sounds on the guitar come by way of a pair of double white Alnico 5 Classic humbuckers, controlled by two volume knobs, a master tone knob, and a three-way mini-toggle switch.

Elsewhere, the guitar is outfitted with chrome hardware, die cast tuning machines and a licensed Floyd Rose tremolo bridge and R2 locking nut.

The pricier Pacer Vintage, in comparison, features Seymour Duncan JB and JN humbuckers, rather than the Alnico 5s found here, and a proper Floyd Rose 1000 Series trem unit. 

Image 1 of 3

Kramer's Pacer Classic in Purple Passion Metallic

(Image credit: Kramer)
Image 2 of 3

Kramer's Pacer Classic in Scarlet Red Metallic

(Image credit: Kramer)
Image 3 of 3

Kramer's Pacer Classic in Radio Blue Metallic

(Image credit: Kramer)

The Kramer Pacer Classic guitar is available now – in relatively subdued (by Kramer standards) Purple Passion Metallic, Scarlet Red Metallic and Radio Blue Metallic finishes – for $379. Left-handed versions of the model are also available.

For more info on the guitar, point your browser on over to Kramer.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at guitarworld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.