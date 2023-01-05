A Kramer Triax, one of the most bizarre guitar designs ever conceived, has been listed for sale on Reverb

A super rare Kramer Triax electric guitar from the 1980s has been listed on Reverb.

Undoubtedly one of the most bizarre guitar designs ever conceived, this Triax was reportedly built in 1986, and features, Reverb explains, a body shape inspired by the hit sci-fi series, Star Trek.

Designed by Floyd Rose – inventor of the famous locking tremolo system – the guitar made its debut at the 1986 edition of NAMM, alongside another Kramer guitar inspired by Star Trek, the Enterprize.

The guitar was also a fixture of Dangerous Curves, a guitar-inspired exhibition at Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts held in 2000, and was subsequently featured in a book that followed the event, Dangerous Curves: The Art of the Guitar.

In terms of specs, the Kramer Triax features, expectedly, a Floyd Rose bridge, along with two humbucking pickups, a three-way switch, ultraviolet colorway, and an original custom case.

Little other information is available about the model, but the seller says they purchased it “many years ago” from music journalist Michael Wright.

The instrument, which is listed at the time of writing for $9,995, is said to be one of only 10 made worldwide. For more information, head to Reverb (opens in new tab).