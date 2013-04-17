Lamb of God Announce Europe/UK Tour Dates

Continuing the support of their sixth album, Resolution, Lamb of God have announced several Europe and UK tour dates for August. You can check out all the dates below.

The band has always done the June festivals in Europe; this marks Lamb of God's first appearance at the August festivals. Headline shows throughout Europe will make up the dates between festivals. This tour follows the already announced US tour scheduled for May and the Metal on the Mountain Retreat in July.

In other Lamb of God news, the band's Metal on the Mountain Retreat, scheduled for July 15 to 19 at Full Moon Resort in Big Indian, New York, has welcomed ESP Guitars as a sponsor. ESP is making available to registrants the ability to purchase at a very discounted price an LTD Electric Guitar available in multiple colors signed by the band at the retreat. ESP has donated a new Willie Adler Warbird signature model to be awarded to one of the campers on the final day of the retreat. This guitar will also be signed by all five band members.

For more information on the Metal on the Mountain Retreat, visit metalonthemountain.com.

Lamb of God Dates for the Europe/ UK tour:

8/1 Viveiro, Spain Resurrection Festival

8/3 Rendsburg, Germany Wacken Open Air

8/4 Cologne, Germany Essigfabrik

8/5 Hamburg,Germany Markthalle

8/6 Berlin, Germany Columbia Club

8/8 Gävle, Sweden Get Away Rock

8/10 Derbyshire, United Kingdom Bloodstock Open Air-

8/11 Dublin, Ireland Olympia Theatre

8/12 Belfast, Northern Ireland The Limelight

8/15 Amsterdam, Netherlands Melkweg

8/16 Dinkelsbuehl, Germany Summer Breeze

8/17 Hasselt, Belgium Pukkelpop

8/18 Paris, France Le Bataclan

Dates for the May/ June tour:

5/16 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel

5/17 Chattanooga, TN Track 29

5/18 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works

5/19 Columbus, OH Rock on the Range

5/20 Columbia, MO Blue Note

5/22 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater

5/23 Salt Lake City, UT In The Venue

5/24 Boise, ID Revolution Center

5/25 Reno, NV Knitting Factory

5/26 Ventura, CA Ventura Theater

5/28 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theater

5/29 Anaheim, CA The Grove

5/31 Chico, CA Senator Theater

6/1 Portland, OR Roseland Ballroom

6/2 Kennewick, WA Toyota Ice Arena

6/3 Missoula, MT Wilma Theater

6/4 Billings, MT Shrine Auditorium

6/6 Fargo, ND The Venue

6/7 Madison, WI Orpheum Theater

6/8 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theater

6/9 Wichita, KS The Cotillion

6/10 Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom

6/12 Ft. Wayne, IN Pierre's

6/13 Rochester, NY Water Street Music Hall

6/14 Atlantic City, NJ House of Blues

6/15 Montebello, QC Montebello Marina / D-Tox Fest

6/16 Portland, ME State Theater

6/18 Worcester, MA Palladium Ballroom

6/19 Baltimore, MD Rams Head

6/20 Norfolk, VA The Norva