Lamb of God, Anthrax, Machine Head to Headline Mayhem Festival Cruise

The long-rumored cruise edition of the Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival has now officially been announced, adding another metal cruise to the itinerary for 2012 and making this quite possibly the loudest year the Carribean has seen since "pirate" was a real occupation.

The cruise will take place December 7 to 10 and will feature a stellar lineup headed up by Lamb of God, Anthrax and Machine Head.

Also playing the ship's main stage will be Kingdom of Sorrow, Hatebreed and Suicide Silence.

The second stage will feature Gojira, Born of Osiris, Periphery, Otherwise, Girl On Fire, Anti Mortem, Battlecross and Gypsyhawk.

For more info on the cruise, head to mayhemcruise.com.