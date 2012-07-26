Lamb of God, Dethklok Tour Cancelled

Lamb of God, Dethklok and Gojira have officially announced that their upcoming tour, which was set to kick off August 1, has been cancelled.

As of the writing of this article, Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe is still in a Czech prison, where his release on bail has again been challenged by a prosecutor in his case.

"In light of circumstances beyond our control, the upcoming Dethklok and Lamb of God with Gojira summer tour has been canceled," said an official statement from tour sponsor Adult Swim. "Refunds will be available to customers who already purchased tickets through their point of purchase."

Lamb of God also released an official statement regarding the cancellation, which reads: "Due to the continued incarceration of Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe in the Czech Republic, the band’s co-headline tour with Dethklok scheduled to begin August 1st in Seattle is being cancelled. The band regrets the decision but the uncertainty of Randy’s release makes it impossible to carry on with the tour. Upon Randy’s release, it is the band’s intention to rebook a tour in the fall and at this time the band fully intends to participate in the Mayhem Cruise in December.

"Lamb of God wishes to thank Dethklok, Adult Swim and Gojira for their support and patience as well as all of the promoters who had dates on the tour. Last but certainly not least, the band thanks all of the fans who bought tickets for the tour and who have been supportive of Randy and the band over the last month that Randy has been held in Prague. Without the fans, there is no Lamb of God."

Blythe was arrested late last month on manslaughter charges stemming from an incident in 2010 in which he allegedly pushed a fan from the stage, resulting in injuries to the fan that eventually proved fatal.

"In the two years since, we were never notified of anything related to this incident," said the band in an official statement. "The best we can do is to stay positive and continue to support our friend that we know is innocent. We know justice will prevail, and we will continue to do our part to support our friend."