Lamb of God Post New Trailer for New Album, 'Resolution'

This year's release calendar is more or less over, so it's hard not to look forward to what promises to be an exciting year in 2012 with potential releases from Black Sabbath, Tool, Van Halen, Soundgarden, Stone Temple Pilots, Gojira, Rush and more all on the table.

Among the first big confirmed releases for 2012 is Lamb of God's Resolution, which is due out on January 24. The band have just posted a new trailer for Resolution, which you can view below.

The band recently debuted a lyric video for "Ghost Walking," the first track to be premiered from the new album. You can check out that video here.