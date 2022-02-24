Lamb of God are in the studio with Body Count guitarists Ernie C and Juan Garcia

Lamb of God are currently working on new music, and are reportedly collaborating with Ice-T-fronted heavy metal outfit Body Count.

In a new photo posted to Body Count's Instagram page yesterday (February 24), Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe can be seen with guitarists Ernie C and Juan Garcia. The post's accompanying caption reads: “When your friend Randy Blythe invites you to do back up vocals on brand-new Lamb of God material... you show up and support.” It adds that the Virginia metallers' new music is “slamming”.

Lamb of God have remained active since the release of their latest LP, 2020's Lamb of God. In 2021, the band issued a deluxe edition of the album, dropping two new previously unreleased songs – Ghost Shaped People and Hyperthermic / Accelerate – as well as live versions of its 10 core tracks.

And earlier this month, the band joined forces with noise rock trio HEALTH for a punishing new single, Cold Blood.

The nature of Lamb of God's new material is yet to be revealed, though they are reportedly working again with longtime producer Josh Wilbur, who has produced every LoG album since 2009's Wrath.

Their time in the studio won't last long, though, as the band are set to commence the second leg of their co-headline tour with Megadeth – dubbed Metal Tour of the Year – in early April.

Kicking off April 9 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, the 23-date tour – the lineup of which also features Trivium and In Flames – will make stops in Lafayette, Fort Wayne, Kansas City, Pittsburgh and more, before wrapping up May 15 at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

“It was great to get out on the road for an incredible tour last summer with Megadeth, Trivium and Hatebreed so we figured we'd do it again,” Blythe said in a statement. “We look forward to hitting new cities with Megadeth, Trivium and In Flames, who we're happy to have over for leg two!”